Zach Lansdale
Focus Lab

Zello

Zach Lansdale
Focus Lab
Zach Lansdale for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Zello identity typography logo branding design
Download color palette

We called this direction Courage in Motion. Frontline workers need tools that will keep up with them, not hold them back. A solution that is strong, steady, and always at the ready.

---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency

Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like