Yukcuci, Laundry Management Dashboard

Continuing my exploration of dashboard design, here's the Laundry Service Management Dashboard concept.

In this case, I try to provide what information is needed by the owner of a laundry service in their business:

· I put up an Outlet Balance section there, they can withdraw them whenever they want

· a Daily Sales chart, which is a curved line style, so they know how their sales are going, to see the ups and downs of sales more clearly (in my assumption, it won't be as clear as if I used another chart. Let's say, a bar chart maybe, I would never do it😝)

· Total Customer column chart so they know where their customers are coming from each day

· Ongoing Orders section so they can catch up faster with the unfinished orders

· and the Order Performance section, to track how many orders they have and complete goals.

