Daily UI Challenge #003 - Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well, I'm here again!
I'm follow the opportunity to do this challenges and alongside with my studies to begin to develop a new concept design for Nintendo Switch. I will begin my case with the Landing Page (I'm developing the transitions and animations for the promotional page), but following other challenges, if possible, that will be integrated to the final project.
Hope you like it and stay tuned
#DailyUI