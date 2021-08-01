Leonardo Correia

Daily UI Challenge #003 - Landing Page

Well, I'm here again!

I'm follow the opportunity to do this challenges and alongside with my studies to begin to develop a new concept design for Nintendo Switch. I will begin my case with the Landing Page (I'm developing the transitions and animations for the promotional page), but following other challenges, if possible, that will be integrated to the final project.

Hope you like it and stay tuned

#DailyUI

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
