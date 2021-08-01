Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dala

Explorations for Threadbare Product 2.0

Dala
Dala
Hire Me
  • Save
Explorations for Threadbare Product 2.0 brand x product product design mobile product illustration design ui
Explorations for Threadbare Product 2.0 brand x product product design mobile product illustration design ui
Explorations for Threadbare Product 2.0 brand x product product design mobile product illustration design ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 5.jpg
  2. Frame 7.jpg
  3. Frame 8 (1).jpg

This is the route that the 2.0 product was chosen to take.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dala
Dala
Brand Design Lead.
Hire Me

More by Dala

View profile
    • Like