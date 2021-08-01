Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
destiny Adedoyin

survey app with crypto payments

destiny Adedoyin
destiny Adedoyin
  • Save
survey app with crypto payments money blockchain crypto survey
Download color palette

A survey app that pays in crypto.

With the ability to pay in crypto, a revolutionary sorting algorithm and connecting with companies in the space, blooomer can pay to their users, far more than what the competition is able to pay.

Created with Figma and photoshop.

Contact me on adedoyindestiny1@gmail.com for work.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
destiny Adedoyin
destiny Adedoyin

More by destiny Adedoyin

View profile
    • Like