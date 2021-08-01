Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chelsea Hicks

Drawing Pixar's 'Luca'

Chelsea Hicks
Chelsea Hicks
Drawing Pixar's 'Luca'
There's something magical about this film. A tender story of friendship, hope, and following your dreams. In a time where travel has been deemed impossible for most of us, it felt amazing to be drawn into the warm, richly coloured world of Portorosso. I loved it instantly and just had to have a go at illustrating the beautiful characters and scenery.

Chelsea Hicks
Chelsea Hicks
