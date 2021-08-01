skprodes

Tool Watch Concept

Tool Watch Concept ux ui prodcutdesign watch
I tried to come up with a watch that can be used while you are working on heavy duty stuff and while wearing gloves. The inspiration came from HM5s and old pebble watches

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
