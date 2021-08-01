Alex Bodor

Filming Equipment App Concept 🎞

Filming Equipment App Concept 🎞 branding logo ui illustration app design clean clean ui simple minimal
Download color palette

Hello again! This is my vision on an app made for cinematographers. It has all the essential features built right in alongside with a great design. In the right corner you can see the camera illustration posted earlier. It's an overall sketch in real life, an old idea of mine.
📬 : productivity0622@gmail.com
Any feedback would be nicely received.
Cheers!

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
