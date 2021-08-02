Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
'DEAD' ENAMEL PIN

'DEAD' ENAMEL PIN store art love robert indiana badges pins shop merchandise enamel pin dead type graphic design typography
'DEAD' Enamel Pin

$14
Available on harryvincent.com
'DEAD' Enamel Pin

Available HERE

Limited edition of 50

30mm x 30mm

[Shop Item]

Artwork:
Bespoke typography artwork on enamel metal plating based on Robert Indiana's 'LOVE, 1967'.

Typefaces:
'SuperClarendon' by Ray Larabie (Heavily modified)

