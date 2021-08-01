Flourish Creative Studios

JGourmet - Brand Identity

Flourish Creative Studios
Flourish Creative Studios
Hire Me
  • Save
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
JGourmet - Brand Identity website design website icon design logo system logo design graphic design collateral design branding brand design
Download color palette
  1. JG_Dribbble_post_01.jpg
  2. JG_Dribbble_post_02.jpg
  3. JG_Dribbble_post_03.jpg
  4. JG_Dribbble_post_04.jpg
  5. JG_Dribbble_post_05.jpg
  6. JG_Dribbble_post_06.jpg
  7. JG_Dribbble_post_07.jpg

JGourmet is an independent meal prep service located in York, Pennsylvania. They have single meal options as well as 5 and 10 meal/week plans that are prepared fresh every week. We were tasked with developing the brand from the ground up and establish his positioning within his brand.

Josh was ready to get to work and approached us with a solid list of assets needed to get him off the ground - logo kit, promo posters, and a full responsive website for taking online orders. Bold, sharp, but not too flashy, this brand hit the exact touch points Josh discussed in his brief. The goal for this project was to detract from the usual "dieting" vibe; this needed to be approachable with a focus on saving time while getting fresh, delicious meals each week. Another aspect to this business launch is a branded refrigerator that will be going in his local Crunch Fitness location for local pickup orders. More on that to come!

Visit jgourmetmeals.com to view our site layout and online store.

Flourish Creative Studios
Flourish Creative Studios
Simple & Effective Graphic Design.
Hire Me

More by Flourish Creative Studios

View profile
    • Like