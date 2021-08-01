JGourmet - Brand Identity

JGourmet is an independent meal prep service located in York, Pennsylvania. They have single meal options as well as 5 and 10 meal/week plans that are prepared fresh every week. We were tasked with developing the brand from the ground up and establish his positioning within his brand.

Josh was ready to get to work and approached us with a solid list of assets needed to get him off the ground - logo kit, promo posters, and a full responsive website for taking online orders. Bold, sharp, but not too flashy, this brand hit the exact touch points Josh discussed in his brief. The goal for this project was to detract from the usual "dieting" vibe; this needed to be approachable with a focus on saving time while getting fresh, delicious meals each week. Another aspect to this business launch is a branded refrigerator that will be going in his local Crunch Fitness location for local pickup orders. More on that to come!

Visit jgourmetmeals.com to view our site layout and online store.