AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

Meditation App for Mobile

AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
  • Save
Meditation App for Mobile ui logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app animation 3d
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Mobile App UI exploration for Meditation App. Really having fun working with these stuffs. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
afifahnurariani@gmail.com

Instagram - afifah.designui

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
AFIFAH NUR ARIANI
AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

More by AFIFAH NUR ARIANI

View profile
    • Like