slickeel

Kama

slickeel
slickeel
  • Save
Kama illustration cartoon character design cartoon branding motion graphics graphic design ui
Download color palette

I called him Kama, part of Sad Ripu

Name: Kama (level 1)
Favorite Target: Prefrontal Cortex
Damage Type: Multiple Targets
Movement Speed: ∞
Weakness: Prayer Stanza

slickeel
slickeel

More by slickeel

View profile
    • Like