Smile Identity Value Illustration

At Smile Identity, our vision is to make it easy for Africans anywhere to easily prove and verify their identities online. Recently, we introduced our Smile ID Values to help guide how we act and interact with ourselves and the world.

Here's my favourite: Obsess over our customers' success.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
