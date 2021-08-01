Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
osfield

Landing page - Pizza restaurant #DailyUI #5

osfield
osfield
  • Save
Landing page - Pizza restaurant #DailyUI #5 app food design website landing ui
Download color palette

#DailyUI day 5! A landing page for a pizza restaurant.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
osfield
osfield

More by osfield

View profile
    • Like