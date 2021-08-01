ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

Design landing page to generate leads for real estate buyer

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
Design landing page to generate leads for real estate buyer landingpage modern simple minimalist clean landselling mortagage realestate
Download color palette

Design landing page to generate leads for real estate buyer

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#realestate #realestateinvesting #mortgage #land #landseller #clean #minimalist #professional #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client @robert_kwe
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like