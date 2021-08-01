Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Namik Duraković

DailyUI - 009

Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković
  • Save
DailyUI - 009 uxdesign daily ui led zeppelin music player 009 vector branding uidesign illustration figma dailyui design logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Music Player UI I did for #DailyUI #009 and also my all-time favorite song and band :)

Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković

More by Namik Duraković

View profile
    • Like