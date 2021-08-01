Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

Onboarding Tutorial User Flow

Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
  • Save
Onboarding Tutorial User Flow clean ui ux logo illustration design branding userinterface minimal minimalistic clean design
Download color palette

Hello everyone !!
I have tried a simple onboarding tutorial flow for user's. The aim is to make user aware of general task to complete to achieve their desired goals.

Syed Zeeshan Hasmi
Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

More by Syed Zeeshan Hasmi

View profile
    • Like