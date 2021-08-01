Mason Campbell

DailyUI 080

DailyUI080: Date Picker, from 013, 031, 071, 078, the app for students to plan group work and communicate with classmates. Calendar function allows groups to add availability and compare to find times that work best for collaboration.

