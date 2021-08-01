Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A slice of that wisdom pie

A slice of that wisdom pie illustration digital painting design digital art ipad stock brushes monoline brush gaussian blur procreate glow glowing neon
I am experimenting with neon design. This was made with Procreate on iPad Pro.
I used stock brushes and effects.

