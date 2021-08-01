Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Redesign for UAV Services Company

Engenious is a company I had worked for as a contractor. They provide Beyond Line of Sight (BVLOS) UAV services to multi-sector industries.

Due to recent goal re-alignments, the decision was made to redesign the company website.

Being a very niche industry, the goal of the website is purely AWARENESS. Palette was a tricky one to work with but still came out well.

I had fun overlapping certain elements to create a design style.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
