destiny Adedoyin

First look Trimedics health monitoring app

destiny Adedoyin
destiny Adedoyin
  • Save
First look Trimedics health monitoring app screen splash heartrate tracker health
Download color palette

Splash screen and Heart rate monitor snippets from Trimedics app

Trimedics is an app that helps you track your health via insertable chips into the body.

This gives deeper insight and information than wearable monitoring devices like watches.

Message me at adedoyindestiny1@gmail.com for work

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
destiny Adedoyin
destiny Adedoyin

More by destiny Adedoyin

View profile
    • Like