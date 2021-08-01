Avery Elias

Alate Venture Fund Investment Branding

Final logos for Alate, a Toronto-based venture fund that invests in early stage, real estate technology companies setting out to solve complex
problems facing the real estate sector. Our goal was for the brand to feel friendly and approachable yet sophisticated and dependable.

Super bright, saturated colours are very trendy in software and tech design these
days, so we chose to use a more muted colour palette to set them apart. Orange is known as a warm, approachable colour, and dark teal contrasts and compliments the orange perfectly.

More brand elements to come!

