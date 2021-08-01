Info Sightings

Informational motion animation - Golden Langur

Informational motion animation - Golden Langur vector illustration character design vector design motion animation motion design data visualization dataviz information information design motion graphics animation
A couple of screenshot of an informational motion animation I did about Golden Langurs (an endangered south Asian monkey)

