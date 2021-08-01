TeamApp Home Page - Instant Collaboration for Remote Teams (1)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
TeamApp is a platform for remote team collaboration
The Goal of the website is to get people sign up for early access, show benefits of using the platform and overall act as a funnel to market the app.
The ideal target audience for TeamApp include remote teams, startups, companies that have freelancers and workers working outside of the office.
My desired look and feel for the design was one of simplicity and minimalistic. I settled for Photography, instead of illustrations to convey a more "personal touch" to potential users.