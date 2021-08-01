Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative V logo

Creative V logo creative logo design symbolic symbol modern logo design iconic logo icon gradient simple design minimal logo brand branding beautiful creative
This logo represents the energy, movement, exercise, drive. Shape ( triangle) is the letter v which is also the first letter of the Company name.

