DailyUI #020 - Location Tracker - Find my partner

Day 20 of the Daily UI challenge :)
4 weeks YAY!
Today's daily UI was inspired by Google's Share Location feature. My partner and I both have it activated and I mostly use it to see when he's on his way home from work to have dinner ready :)
But other than that, he's either at home (with me), at work or at the gym. Yay for a predictable partner?