Seaside Rejuvenation

A few of the featured food and entertainment landmarks from my Coney Island map.
The Alliance for Coney Island promotes the growth and rejuvenation of the iconic neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. In the early twentieth century, Coney Island was the largest amusement park area in America and a bustling seaside resort. Though Coney Island gradually fell into disrepair by the 1960s, it is being revitalized today. New businesses are moving in and the Brighton Beach neighborhood is being expanded.