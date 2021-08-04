Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Point Studio

Seaside Rejuvenation

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Seaside Rejuvenation themepark amusementpark sand sun beachlife vector businessdevelopment beach coneyisland newyorkcity map icon design color illustration
Download color palette

A few of the featured food and entertainment landmarks from my Coney Island map.

The Alliance for Coney Island promotes the growth and rejuvenation of the iconic neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. In the early twentieth century, Coney Island was the largest amusement park area in America and a bustling seaside resort. Though Coney Island gradually fell into disrepair by the 1960s, it is being revitalized today. New businesses are moving in and the Brighton Beach neighborhood is being expanded.

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like