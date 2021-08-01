Yaroslav

Credit Bank App

Yaroslav
Yaroslav
  • Save
Credit Bank App bank ui ux design app
Credit Bank App bank ui ux design app
Credit Bank App bank ui ux design app
Download color palette
  1. 01_Operationist-v2.jpg
  2. 01_VERIFICATOR-v1.jpg
  3. 01_Operationist-v4.jpg

iPad application for banks employees.
Do you need a loan? 😈

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Yaroslav
Yaroslav
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Yaroslav

View profile
    • Like