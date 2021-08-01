Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loki Burgers Logo Animation

Loki Burgers Logo Animation logo animation burger restaurant branding identity yellow black design burger restaurant logo logo design branding graphic design animation logo
Logo animation for a personal project I've been working on. See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124544371/Loki-Burgers-Branding

