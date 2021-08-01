Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SWARANGI KAJBAJE

Classic | UI Concept for Classical Music

SWARANGI KAJBAJE
SWARANGI KAJBAJE
  • Save
Classic | UI Concept for Classical Music uiux webpage ux design music ui dailyui ui
Download color palette

“If Music is a Place -- then Jazz is the City, Folk is the Wilderness, Rock is the Road, Classical is a Temple.”
― Vera Nazarian

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
SWARANGI KAJBAJE
SWARANGI KAJBAJE

More by SWARANGI KAJBAJE

View profile
    • Like