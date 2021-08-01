FOLLOWSUIT collection

This collection not only contains a playful collision of materials but a dynamic between theory, materials and shapes. It aims to be a critique of the influence of the mass media and marketing on young people. Such influence starts from an early age, at school, where individuality and collectivity collide. Trying not to belong to a group - adds you to the group of not belonging. The artistic point of departure was a school uniform. By draping and deconstructing various school uniforms, new shapes with a clean, contemporary cut were created. Repetitive shapes and various techniques of pleating were applied to materials usually used for school uniforms. Such as lightweight cotton, shiny tie silks, and heavy wool. Leftover and deadstock materials were used in collaboration with de Ploeg, a Dutch fabric furniture company. New prints were applied by hand on their leftover fabrics. This collection has visited Beijing as a finalist at the International Youth Design Competition in Beijing 2017.

