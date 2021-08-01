Max Stepanchuk

Mobile home shopping app | Concept

Mobile home shopping app | Concept mobile app 2020 trend дизайн concept user expierence interface design ux motion graphics animation ui
A little less than 2 years ago, I was making a concept of a mobile application for buying houses. During these 2 years, my skills as a UI and UX have risen significantly, so I decided to redo my old works with the skills that I have now. I noticed quite a lot of differences in the old version, which I tried to fix in this one.

