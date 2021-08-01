Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 084 :: Badge

Daily UI 084 :: Badge
This verification badge is very minimal and has a bright blue color. On every social media platform, once a user has been verified, they are given recognition for being verified in the form of a badge. Typically, these badges are somewhat of a star shape with check marks nested inside . Though very simple, verification badges are widely used.

