Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
elenadesign.me

Stock Speculation Mobile App

elenadesign.me
elenadesign.me
  • Save
Stock Speculation Mobile App crypto stocks figma ui ux ui ux ui design design app
Download color palette

UX/UI Design for a stock speculation app.

My behance: be.net/elenadesignme

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
elenadesign.me
elenadesign.me

More by elenadesign.me

View profile
    • Like