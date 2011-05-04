Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

To The Moon!

To The Moon! 3d render rocket retro glossy modeling space
Found this little guy in some old files. This rocket was an early iteration of my logo. Modeled and rendered in 3ds Max.

Posted on May 4, 2011
