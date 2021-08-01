Pattern Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello
I will create custom seamless patterns textile, fabric design for you.
The Patterns will be unique, creative and attractive because, I love to create creative and modern patterns. I have more than 5 years of experience in graphics and design field. I will provide you 100% your desired results with money back guarantee.
The Pattern You can be use as:
For any garments
Wallpapers
Cushion covers
Pillow covers
Bed sheets
wrapping papers
Baby wear
Skirts
Gown / One-piece Dresses
Floral
Christmas
Purse / Bags
Night Wears
accessories
Why trust me and benefits you get?
Creative concepts and excellent Designs variety
DO NOT use any clip art/stock vectors
Unique, original & custom designs
High quality vector designs
Guaranteed to deliver on timeless than 1 Hour Response Time
100% Satisfaction guaranteed
Express Delivery within 24 Hours
Swift and Reliable Communication