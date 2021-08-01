Basit A. khan 👋

VR Immersive Illustration

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
Hire Me
  • Save
VR Immersive Illustration graphics art digital virtual reality ar vr ux ui figma procreate illustrator design illustration website landing page
Download color palette

👋😊Hello!
Exploring Immersive VR illustration.
I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.
Hope you guys like it❤️

Portfolio🚀: https://basitkhan.design/

Have an Idea?
Send your mail here 💌- hello@basitkhan.design
------------------------------------------------
Join me on Instagram : @Basit.akhan

Follow me on
Behance | Twitter

Show your love! by pressing "L" ❤️

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
—Design interactions between Humans & Brands.🔥

More by Basit A. khan 👋

View profile
    • Like