Tatiana Prikhodko

Daily UI 035 #035 – Blog Post

Tatiana Prikhodko
Tatiana Prikhodko
  • Save
Daily UI 035 #035 – Blog Post dailyui
Download color palette

Hey! I am a beginner ui ux designer. I really need your criticism, advice and an outside perspective. Feel free to write comments. I need it very much.

Thanks to all!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Tatiana Prikhodko
Tatiana Prikhodko

More by Tatiana Prikhodko

View profile
    • Like