Frida

Frida teacher assistant animated cartoon cartoon character design vector svg painter artist person illustration frida kahlo frida
This illustration of Frida Kahlo was used to create an interactive teacher assistant that would listen to the students' questions and answer accordingly. A demo of the virtual assistant (and the source code for the image in SVG) can be found here: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/gOWorVj

The drawing was inspired by an illustration by Spanish artist El Creata.

