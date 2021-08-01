🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This illustration of Frida Kahlo was used to create an interactive teacher assistant that would listen to the students' questions and answer accordingly. A demo of the virtual assistant (and the source code for the image in SVG) can be found here: https://codepen.io/alvaromontoro/full/gOWorVj
The drawing was inspired by an illustration by Spanish artist El Creata.