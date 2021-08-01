Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafia Javed

Packaging Design - Frankho Foods Fruits & Nuts

Rafia Javed
Rafia Javed
  • Save
Packaging Design - Frankho Foods Fruits & Nuts marketing graphicdesign graphic designer product designer label designer nuts packaging food packaging product pacakaging packaging designer food product label labeldesign packaging design graphic design vector typography branding packaging
Download color palette

Client : Frankho Foods Fruits & Nuts
Task: Packaging Design
Project of : Red Fox Studios
| Dec 2020

Available for freelancing/remote/project based work for Graphic Designing
Hire me on Upwork /Fiverr

Rafia Javed
Rafia Javed
Like