Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

IOS Dark black icon pack

Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
  • Save
IOS Dark black icon pack ios icons design
Download color palette

Made 50+ icons for all popular apps for those who want to try and get a new look for their iPhone.
They work for all devices that support IO14 and above. And you can request for any missing app on my website.

blackwaredesign.co.za/icons

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design
Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

More by Mthokozisi Nxumalo / Blackware Design

View profile
    • Like