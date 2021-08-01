Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fahim Ekan

Cryptocurrency Trading App UI

Fahim Ekan
Fahim Ekan
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Trading App UI bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto branding design uidesign app uiux mobile app app design ui
Download color palette

Hey creative people, Today I've designed this Cryptocurrency trading UI Design. thanks for watching my work. If you like my design don't forget to press "L" to show love. Thanks.

Follow me on :
LinekdIn | Twitter | Instagram

Fahim Ekan
Fahim Ekan

More by Fahim Ekan

View profile
    • Like