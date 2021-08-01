Zhigulin Gleb

Mail Design x Dribbble — Meetup 2022 Concept Design

Mail Design x Dribbble — Meetup 2022 Concept Design flyer poster dribble meetup conferrence typography new age abstract 2d graphic design vector branding logo ux ui design
Hey there, folks! That's my shot to Mail Design Team.
Second version of conference design concept for 2022 Dribbble meetup.

Hoping to see you guys at OFFF Moscow 2021.

Rebound of
Mail Design Conference & Dribbble Meetup in black
By Sasha Ermolenko
