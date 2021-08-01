Aksinnia

Vacation

Vacation photoshop artist vacation illustration artwork poster t-shirt illustration illustrator character design summer illustration art adobe flat illustration branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
The illustration presents a girl from the city, who came to spend vacation in the village. As you see, she is currently sun basing in tomatoes.

If you are interested in working with me, write me on aksinnia.s@gmail.com.

You can also find me on:
Behance: www.behance.net/aksiniaillustration
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aksinnart

