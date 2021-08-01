Concert tickets purchase checkout

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there! This is my exploration of tickets purchase checkout UI for a concert website. Here's the breakdown of the design desicions: the lively background image gives it a feel of the presence in the event, making the user feel "almost there" and prompting them to complete the purchase, while the checkout form is super short and reduces friction by suggesting popular payment methods. Let me know what you think :)