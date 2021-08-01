Nadiia Orlova

Concert tickets purchase checkout

Nadiia Orlova
Nadiia Orlova
  • Save
Concert tickets purchase checkout daily ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi there! This is my exploration of tickets purchase checkout UI for a concert website. Here's the breakdown of the design desicions: the lively background image gives it a feel of the presence in the event, making the user feel "almost there" and prompting them to complete the purchase, while the checkout form is super short and reduces friction by suggesting popular payment methods. Let me know what you think :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Nadiia Orlova
Nadiia Orlova

More by Nadiia Orlova

View profile
    • Like