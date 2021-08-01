Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dagmar Margaret

The Many Faces of Feminism

Dagmar Margaret
Dagmar Margaret
  • Save
The Many Faces of Feminism merch design merch brand design logo design branding logo collage graphic design design adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

A collection of rejected F designs for The Feminist Shop. Designs were intended for merchandise and social media.

Thanks for stopping by!

Dagmar Margaret
Dagmar Margaret

More by Dagmar Margaret

View profile
    • Like