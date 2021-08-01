Concept of the uniform for FC Wings of the Soviets

Samara is the centre of the country's space and aviation industry. The motif for the uniform concept was taken from the name, as well as the history of the club and the city, which was shaped into an aerospace image.

The main graphic element of the uniform is a stylised aeroplane wing, which is dynamically composed on the jersey's diagonal. Its impetuous movement is supported by diagonal lines.

The uniform is presented in two sets: light and dark. The light sky-blue set symbolizes aviation, the dark cosmic blue set symbolizes outer space.