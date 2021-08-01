Concept of the uniform for FC Wings of the Soviets

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Samara is the centre of the country's space and aviation industry. The motif for the uniform concept was taken from the name, as well as the history of the club and the city, which was shaped into an aerospace image.
The main graphic element of the uniform is a stylised aeroplane wing, which is dynamically composed on the jersey's diagonal. Its impetuous movement is supported by diagonal lines.
The uniform is presented in two sets: light and dark. The light sky-blue set symbolizes aviation, the dark cosmic blue set symbolizes outer space.