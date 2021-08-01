Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Tetzlaff

Alt Route Meals Branding

Adam Tetzlaff
Adam Tetzlaff
  • Save
Alt Route Meals Branding meals route arrow a logo minimal logo nature tennessee badge logo branding
Download color palette

High quality trail meals designed to fuel exploration call for a brand that is up for the adventure. Here is some branding I just finished up for Alt Route Meals. Checkout the full case study here - https://www.adammade.com/work/alt-route-meals

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Adam Tetzlaff
Adam Tetzlaff

More by Adam Tetzlaff

View profile
    • Like