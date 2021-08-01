Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hope Sudol

Pela Case Rebrand

Hope Sudol
Hope Sudol
  • Save
Pela Case Rebrand packaging mockup illustration typography branding logo design
Download color palette

Designs & illustrations created in Ai. Mockup created in Dn.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Hope Sudol
Hope Sudol

More by Hope Sudol

View profile
    • Like