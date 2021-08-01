Marelieze Dreyer

SnapScan Dynamic Rates - Website

Marelieze Dreyer
Marelieze Dreyer
  • Save
SnapScan Dynamic Rates - Website vector clean minimal pricing rates dynamic snapscan app web design design ux slider ui
Download color palette

My first Dribbble shot and one of my first projects at SnapScan! 🎉

Designing a slider to demonstrate our dynamic rates for transaction fees to potential merchants.

Check it out here

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Marelieze Dreyer
Marelieze Dreyer

More by Marelieze Dreyer

View profile
    • Like